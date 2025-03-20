ELECTRIC INTERVIEW: The Honest Midwife - ex UK NHS Midwife and Whistleblower - Victoria.

Ex- UK NHS Midwife and Whistleblower, Voluntarily De-Registered. Exposing maternity services, setting the truths, saving lives. Healer. Author. Speaker
Join us on clo.social - free to join and be an active member!
It looks like facebook, feels like facebook - but its ours and we monitor it
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
To check out our tshirts, caps and more
https://legendapparel.net.au/legend-on-line-store/ols/categories/cafe-locked-out
For the interactive map to see Florence the Freedom Bus, in real time
https://cafelockedout.com/tours/
If you like what we do and want to help support us to stay on air, please consider a gold coin donation
https://cafelockedout.com/donate/
Share this post