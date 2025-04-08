Freedom Fighters_ The Battle Against Manufactured Disillusionment is Winnable_

Stephen Hayes and Martin Filla,

Mature, powerful male Freedom Fighters from

Port Macquarie

When you're sick of the shame and the silence, find and join the Freedom Movement,

We have your balls.



Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out

I’m through.

It was an honour to be interviewed by a powerful and resilient freedom fighter like Liz Gunn.

And the timing was perfect. On this great journey, we face many tests—and the one I’ve been wrestling with is how to overcome Manufactured Disillusionment.

I wrote about it here:

Welcome to the War of Manufactured Disillusionment

https://cafelockeddown.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-war-of-manufactured?r=130l44

I believe it’s the new weapon they’re using to defeat us—to try to force us to quit.

But I feel I’ve found a way to overcome it. My soul’s defiance has been reignited.

And just as I figured this out, Liz called from New Zealand. That morning, she interviewed me, and we recorded this.

—Michael