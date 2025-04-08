Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Freedom Fighters_ The Battle Against Manufactured Disillusionment is Winnable_
6
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:16:54
-1:16:54

Freedom Fighters_ The Battle Against Manufactured Disillusionment is Winnable_

Michael Gray Griffith
Apr 08, 2025
6
3
Share
Transcript
Stephen Hayes and Martin Filla,
Mature, powerful male Freedom Fighters from
Port Macquarie
When you're sick of the shame and the silence, find and join the Freedom Movement,
We have your balls.

Michael Gray Griffith
Cafe Locked Out

I’m through.

It was an honour to be interviewed by a powerful and resilient freedom fighter like Liz Gunn.
And the timing was perfect. On this great journey, we face many tests—and the one I’ve been wrestling with is how to overcome Manufactured Disillusionment.

I wrote about it here:
Welcome to the War of Manufactured Disillusionment
https://cafelockeddown.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-war-of-manufactured?r=130l44

I believe it’s the new weapon they’re using to defeat us—to try to force us to quit.
But I feel I’ve found a way to overcome it. My soul’s defiance has been reignited.

And just as I figured this out, Liz called from New Zealand. That morning, she interviewed me, and we recorded this.

—Michael

Discussion about this episode

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
The Loneliness of the Veteran Freedom Fighters
  Michael Gray Griffith
"God Used Tik Tok to Make Barbara O'Neill Famous." ~Michael O'Neill
  Michael Gray Griffith
Skeletons in the Medical Closet_ Former Clinical Nurse Di_ is ready to talk
  Michael Gray Griffith
_Unity is what we need_ Dr William Bay and MGG discuss the upcoming vote
  Michael Gray Griffith
Back to the MAC - David Nixon joins us for a deep dive about wireless tech
  Michael Gray Griffith
Libertarian Mark Hornshaw joins us in the Cafe tonight
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Case Against Late Term Abortions. Activists, Elspeth and Simone with The Cardi-Girls
  Michael Gray Griffith