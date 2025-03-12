Cafe Locked Out
Have the remains of the Beaumont children Finally Been Found
Have the remains of the Beaumont children Finally Been Found

_ The Cardi Girls - Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 12, 2025
Transcript

Bryan Littlely, an investigative journalist and the petition to dig at Stansbury, SA in search of the remains of the Beaumont Children

The sinkhole in Stansbury is at the centre of fresh hope of finding the bodies of the Beaumont Children.

Expectations are high that the area will be dug even if a push by SA media personality Andrew ‘Cosi’ Costello is denied.

Backed by a petition with more than 37,000 signatures, Investigative Journalist Bryan Littlely explains why it must be done... and why it now cannot be stopped.

