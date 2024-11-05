Cafe Locked Out
Honour, a love story, a tragedy, a radio play by Michael Gray Griffith
Honour, a love story, a tragedy, a radio play by Michael Gray Griffith

Nov 05, 2024
Transcript

In the early lockdowns I wrote a play for a group of a Arabic actors who wanted to stage a play about an honour killing.

The challenge was to create a play which would allow the West to understand how they happened, without condoning it, and to also make the play palatable, not to heavy.

The Director was a Mo Hash

The actors came on board from all over the world and we recorded it over zoom.

Creating theatre in lockdown.

And an enormous thank you to all the actors and especially Mo Hash for making all this possible.

It's rare to meet someone who sleeps less than me.

Again we had actors in the USA, London, Egypt and Australia.

Incredible.

What a World we live in.

Vienna Toma, Dejla Forat Mo Hash Hayat Selim, Ahmed Harfoush III

Shaymaa Shoukry , Nadia Gold

Raouf Zaidan Saif Al Taii Abu-Kandil

John Orcsik Elizabeth O'Callaghan Rohana Hayes

Megan Watts and Osama Sami

It was an amazing experience, Again.

My gorgeous friend Vienna Toma told me some incredible stories from her past in Iraq.

Inspired by these this play was created.

Last week we had a global zoom read of it. Actors and Artists were online in the USA the UK, Egypt and Australia.

