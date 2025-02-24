Is This Australia's first victim of Thought Crime

I had a call from Colin, who has an incredible story.



He claims he is being charged, not with crimes he has committed, but crimes he may commit.

And charges, he believes, are being motivated by his work for the Adelaide freedom Community

Are we now here?

hi micheal, re phone call to you yesterday, i have included some links to media stories put out regarding the circumstances i found myself in back in 2021.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/man-arrested-fake-qr-codes-adelaide-south-australia/98da9e7f-1014-4ec4-a96d-5a5a8d9ed65a

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-56933845

https://www.news.com.au/national/south-australia/man-who-allegedly-switched-real-qr-code-for-fake-one-wants-charges-thrown-out/news-story/42257067ab3362d6d74bc3276c4c6cf4

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BAMQ326EW/

then after that matter was over in feb 2023, not long after that (late march 2023) this has been brought upon me, links provided.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-03-28/man-accused-of-sharing-christchurch-massacre-footage-online/102128472

https://www.adelaidenow.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=AAWEB_WRE170_a&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adelaidenow.com.au%2Fmessenger%2Fcolin-mark-davies-charged-with-possessing-extremist-material-says-hes-not-aware-he-committed-any-criminal-activity%2Fnews-story%2Fa96bb1a61cd847b4c0e4139166a3b77f&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium&v21=GROUPA-Segment-2-NOSCORE