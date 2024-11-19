James Nelki, take us on a tour of CLO.social

Clo.social is free to use, and it has been built on the smell of an oily rag, in order to offer our tribe their own facebook like style platform.

We have a marketplace, pages, forum, messenger, groups, you name it.

And it is open to all our groups from common law folk, to Amps, and my place and others.

If you want a group reach out to us and we will set you one up.

There are some major updates coming so stay tuned and please spread the word.

The platform allows us all discover new friends and communities, for we are, and always will be, stronger together.

Michael Gray Griffith