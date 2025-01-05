Kulture Episode _1_ Season 3 - Our Australia Day Event!

About

Join us at The Red Rock Theatre in Cororooke, VIC just outside Colac as we celebrate Australia day with some of our Kulture, Liberated Artists.

Matt Finlay will be there, along with the Emily James Trio.

We are preselling Friday night, and if that sells we can start selling Saturday and then the whole weekend.

There is a paddock next to the theatre if you'd like to camp; please note this is UNpowered camping.

The theatre also has a a great restaurant and bar.

Expect more artists to join us.

Date

Fri 24 Jan 2025 6:00 PM - 11:59 PM (UTC+11)

Location

The Red Rock Regional Theatre

520 Corangamite Lake Road, Cororooke Victoria 3182

