Meet Cafe Locked Out's new Voice

Kate Henwood : Ms Listers Sister

She is back, and back for good!

Prepared to be invigorated

Join us at 7.30pm tonight, Melbourne time - and don’t forget your shit stirrer spoon!

If you would like to support us to keep bringing these great guests online - and get yourself some super-cool merch, please visit our shop:

You'll find some great hats and tshirts here: Merch

And whilst in our online shop, check out samples of BOOKING LINKthe KULTURE music artists. All songs are available for download and our unique USBs are in the shop too.!

We have an option to support us regularly with patreon

Or here, you can make a once off contribution Donate

Many thanks from the team at Cafe Locked Out and Kulture

Booking Link

TWO SHOWS ONLY



Dates

Friday 18 October 2024 - Saturday 19 October 2024



Location

RED ROCK REGIONAL THEATRE AND GALLERY

520 Corangamite Lake Road, Cororooke, Cororooke Victoria 3254

(Near COLAC)



Great New Restaurant attached to Theatre.

Why not make a night of it.



Tickets $35

BOOK NOW

https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1288133



REVIEWS



Suzan Egan

I was there for opening night! It was nothing beyond awesome. Plenty of laughs a couple of tears, disgust in the tyranny that's out there today. A play on a very low budget with a very large impact. (And no welcome to country). Well done Michael and crew! I feel sorry for anyone who missed it.



Barb Salt

Brilliant, outstanding, courageous, heartfelt performance by these fine actors. So much to uncover/discover what it means to be a man in 2024. Highly recommend.



Richard Wolstencroft

Brilliant Better than Marooned



Amanda Musicka

Was amazing. Totally moved. Incredible writing. Incredible performances. Nice to be thinking and feeling in the theatre again. 💖



Stefan Furst

Uplifting Play, Well preformed, Truly made me think about were we are at in this Country we call Home. Job well Done Michael 👏



DameAnnete Sinclair

Fantastic guys. You were wonderful. Worth seeing.



Mumofmooandboo

I was lucky enough to watch this on opening night. What an incredible play. Well done Michael and to the three incredible actors who brought this play to life! Congratulations.