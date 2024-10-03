Meet Cafe Locked Out's new Voice
Kate Henwood : Ms Listers Sister
She is back, and back for good!
Prepared to be invigorated
Join us at 7.30pm tonight, Melbourne time - and don’t forget your shit stirrer spoon!
Booking Link
TWO SHOWS ONLY
Dates
Friday 18 October 2024 - Saturday 19 October 2024
Location
RED ROCK REGIONAL THEATRE AND GALLERY
520 Corangamite Lake Road, Cororooke, Cororooke Victoria 3254
(Near COLAC)
Great New Restaurant attached to Theatre.
Why not make a night of it.
Tickets $35
BOOK NOW
https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1288133
REVIEWS
Suzan Egan
I was there for opening night! It was nothing beyond awesome. Plenty of laughs a couple of tears, disgust in the tyranny that's out there today. A play on a very low budget with a very large impact. (And no welcome to country). Well done Michael and crew! I feel sorry for anyone who missed it.
Barb Salt
Brilliant, outstanding, courageous, heartfelt performance by these fine actors. So much to uncover/discover what it means to be a man in 2024. Highly recommend.
Richard Wolstencroft
Brilliant Better than Marooned
Amanda Musicka
Was amazing. Totally moved. Incredible writing. Incredible performances. Nice to be thinking and feeling in the theatre again. 💖
Stefan Furst
Uplifting Play, Well preformed, Truly made me think about were we are at in this Country we call Home. Job well Done Michael 👏
DameAnnete Sinclair
Fantastic guys. You were wonderful. Worth seeing.
Mumofmooandboo
I was lucky enough to watch this on opening night. What an incredible play. Well done Michael and to the three incredible actors who brought this play to life! Congratulations.
