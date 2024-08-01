Meet The Cafe's Ai Musician. Mark McDonald

Meet the writer of the the song 3649 days.



And come here all the other music he's created. So whilst some musos are clearly concerned, as is the public, Mark feels like he's had wings attached, for he's always wanted to write songs but before AI he couldn't .

Could be the next Mozart, with a little AI help?

Cafe Locked Out



Also our new show is active SHOP

so if you'd like to support us why not check it out.

Café Locked Out is navigating several layers of censorship

A ten-year face book ban.

A lifetime YouTube ban (for Café Locked Out).

And a lifetime Paypal ban.

And Kulture’s IP address has apparently been blacklisted by (well who knows)?

We can’t even set up a new FB page using our name Café Locked Out.

So much for a democracy that celebrates free speech.

This makes it hard to attract public sponsors.

Therefore, in order to keep CLO alive we need other income streams, so if you would like to help us via a Donation then that link is here.

Donate To CLO