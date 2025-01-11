Meet two feisty Citizen Journos_ Denise in Canada and Shillitz in the UK

Denise in Canada is a free speech absolutist, a libertarian, who has created around 300 videos and some documentary style videos. She has done the voices for #GroundhogNews and quite a few "Tommy Robinson" videos for Urban Scoop where she met Shillitz.

She also has a podcast called "Scrambled Eggs”

Uk based Shillitz began filming with Tommy Robinson back in 2021 and over the time they became friends. “I am appalled by his persecution from the state and his current solitary confinement for releasing a documentary. I continue to film though and cover protests like the recent farmer protests in London and feel that citizen journalism is a must!” He continued filming for Sammy Woodhouse covering a lot of the UK protests and some that became riots.

KULTURE'S AUSTRALIA DAY MUSIC EVENT Featuring the brilliant Emily James Trio ‘I’m sick of the shame. I want my kids to be proud to be Australian.’ ~Wayne Clarris These words, spoken by Wayne during one of our shows, sparked the idea for this concert. With so many companies refusing to sell flags and the Victorian State Government banning the Australia Day March, we felt it was time to stand up and create our own event — one where we can proudly celebrate our identity, our country, and each other. We know the date is seen by some as controversial, but the reality is, no matter what date we chose to celebrate it, there will always be differing opinions. So, why not embrace this day as an opportunity to come together, have a great time, and proudly celebrate what it means to be Australian? This event is for everyone. Tickets are affordably priced, and the venue features a fantastic restaurant. But that’s not all — there’s a large paddock right next door, offering free, unpowered camping for those who want to stay and soak up the full experience. We welcome pets too, though dogs must remain on leashes for everyone’s safety and comfort. The artists taking part are all members of the Kulture Community — a movement dedicated to supporting Australian musicians who are creating bold, powerful and brilliant work about the issues that matter most to them. Join us, be part of something special, and let’s make this a celebration to remember! Who knows, it might just become an annual event. Tickets are limited. Book Now. Friday, 24th January Kicks off around 6pm. Book now. http://trybooking.com/CXSJD

