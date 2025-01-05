Mildura: When I was four I had Polio_ in my early 20s I was hitchhiking across Africa

We were on a farm in Mildura, working on the bus when two women turned up. One of them Wendy, was a life long sufferer of polio.



In a world, now, where to be a victim is to have status, Wendy, in this interview shows that she was never once interested in being a victim of polio even though she still wears a metal brace on her leg. She just wanted to live, and so did.

This begs the question, in these easier times, in this great country, why do so many crave victimhood?

The Goal Of The New Tour.

Searching For You.

Australia has never remained the same. Throughout our brief history, it has constantly changed, yet somehow, it has always remained Australia. And we have always remained proud Australians.

That was until the Covid years, when a tsunami of fear washed away our communal identity, leaving us silently trying to ignore an undercurrent of shame.

This left us with a question that it is not polite to ask: Who are we now?

Despite living in what should be one of the richest countries in the world, many are struggling financially, and in the face of great change, we feel powerless—even worthless.

Why?

If we, as a people, through conversation and action, don’t find a way to agree on our current identity—or on an identity of who we should strive to be—then big business, the Government, and the mainstream media will create an identity for us that suits their needs, and we will have to live under that.

So, before that happens, we decided to hit the road again. Like modern-day apprentice street historians, we are willing to record anyone who will speak and ask them questions about our culture.

Who are we now?

Where are we going?

And if we don’t want to go there, what other options are open—or can we open?

Our goal is to travel from town to town, posting the voices we record in an attempt to foster this conversation.

For how can we defend ourselves from those who would oppress us if we don’t actually know who we are?

—Michael Gray Griffith

HEARTS ON A SPIKE $160 including packaging and postage

LINK HERE

HEARTS ON A BASE $190 including packaging and postage

LINK HERE



Cafe Locked Out

If you'd like to help keep 'Florence The Freedom Bus,' on the Road doing our work, where she works at being our home, studio and a symbol of defiance.

Please go here: https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

Please join us on clo.social

its free to join and be an active member

To access all our podcasts for free

and keep abreast of what we are up to

Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/

To support our work with a one-off gift

https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here

https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE

To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to

https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com