Powerhouse MADISON KING joins us in the Cafe
Powerhouse MADISON KING joins us in the Cafe

Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 23, 2025
Madison King is an Aboriginal woman from the Kimberley’s.
She is a Yawuru, Karajarri, Nykinaina, and Bunaba woman from the West Kimberley, and was raised in the East Kimberley on her father’s side.

Madison holds a double degree in Psychology, Criminology, and Justice and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Laws at Edith Cowan University.

Most of her early childhood was spent between the remote town of Wyndham, in the East Kimberley, and the remote and isolated community of Oombulgurri, also known as Forrest River Mission, where she was taught the skills to survive, how to forage for food, star navigation, and tracking. Madison is passionate about the preservation and sharing of cultural knowledge and practise.

