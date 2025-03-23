Powerhouse MADISON KING joins us in the Cafe

Madison King is an Aboriginal woman from the Kimberley’s.

She is a Yawuru, Karajarri, Nykinaina, and Bunaba woman from the West Kimberley, and was raised in the East Kimberley on her father’s side.

Madison holds a double degree in Psychology, Criminology, and Justice and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Laws at Edith Cowan University.

Most of her early childhood was spent between the remote town of Wyndham, in the East Kimberley, and the remote and isolated community of Oombulgurri, also known as Forrest River Mission, where she was taught the skills to survive, how to forage for food, star navigation, and tracking. Madison is passionate about the preservation and sharing of cultural knowledge and practise.

Join us on clo.social - free to join and be an active member!

It looks like facebook, feels like facebook - but its ours and we monitor it

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com

To check out our tshirts, caps and more

https://legendapparel.net.au/legend-on-line-store/ols/categories/cafe-locked-out

For the interactive map to see Florence the Freedom Bus, in real time

https://cafelockedout.com/tours/

If you like what we do and want to help support us to stay on air, please consider a gold coin donation

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

You can also join our mailing list,/substack here

