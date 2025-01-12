Cafe Locked Out
Professor Brighthope's Bright Hope . . .With Dr William Bay
Professor Brighthope's Bright Hope . . .With Dr William Bay

Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 12, 2025
Tonight, my portion of the platform Café Locked Out will join Professor Brighthope’s long-standing choir, which has been singing the same song for years: a healthcare revolution for Australia.

Why do we tolerate a health system that sings its own praises? One that is lauded by our politicians and mainstream media, yet, despite all its innovation, we are surrounded by sick and obese people? Our children suffer from all manner of conditions and ailments—conditions we have normalized. Yet not so long ago, when we were children, we were strong, slim, and healthy.

Why can’t doctors, naturopaths, acupuncturists, and the rest all work together to make us well?
Why isn’t there a unified focus on health, nutrition, and exercise?

Why do we have a Victorian Premier rubbing her hands with glee at the prospect of a vaccine factory pumping out 100 million mRNA vaccinations a year, while utterly ignoring those injured by the COVID jabs?

What if we have created a system that incentivizes Big Pharma to make exorbitant profits from keeping us sick?
For example, many of us are on blood pressure medication for life. Where is the incentive for Big Pharma to discover a pill that truly fixes this when that magic pill would drain their blood pressure river of gold?

I’m not saying modern medicine is all bad—if you break your leg, a herbalist won’t help.

What I am asking is this: why can’t we renovate the entire health industry, top to bottom, so that instead of profit being the driving force, the main goal of every sector of healthcare is to help us regain what we have lost—our health?

https://nutritioncare.com.au/our-story/

