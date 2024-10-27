Cafe Locked Out
Robyn joins Dr Oosterhuis and me for a Port Headland Update
Robyn joins Dr Oosterhuis and me for a Port Headland Update

Oct 27, 2024
Robyn and I met in Perth where i suggested she start streaming to cafe Locked Out.
That was probably my best suggestion ever, because she's brilliant and doing great work.

Now also an editor on the Light she continues to forge ahead despite many obstacles.

Tonight she joins us to give us an update on Port Headland's council event and more.

If you need a laugh to end or start your week, and a heavy dash of courage, why not join us?

