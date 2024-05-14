Rosie The Lion_ and Connor the Wounded_

Rosemary Marshall is what we need. She is Australian who is actively challenging the pervading silence.

Her new technique is going into chemists and questioning the pharmacists about the legal ramifications, once the vax injured start lawyering up.

Check her work out here :

https://x.com/RosieM1276203/status/1788821219917308325

Joining us too is Connor, a young man who has been made an invalid by the jabs. He once used to jog 10kms, now he can barely climb stairs.

See you tonight at the special time of 7.30pm.