Sandra, The Beauty 0f Feisty Australian Mature Women

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 24, 2025
3
1
Transcript

I think it was Bendigo where I met Sandra. I did several interviews that day but Sandra had a unique charm that I love sharing.

This Nurse had a more tragic story.

The Nurse who believes the jabs are killing her?

A Nurse who lost her job and now works in a cafe.

Michael has now lived on the road since Feb 20202 capturing stories like these.

If you have a story why not contact us at cafelockedout@gmail.com

If you would like to support his work, and we know times are hard, but if you can spare a Gold Coin donation the link is here.

