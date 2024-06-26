Shaken Baby, a real thing? Or is the state protecting Big Pharma's products

Dear Michael, it was so lovely meeting you today and doing the interview with you, that was so special and we are so deeply grateful for the opportunity.

Please see attached the Proof Of Concept that you can actually download and post on your socials together with our interview if that is okay. I think posting our interview together with this (maybe half way through our interview if there is an opportunity to add it, would be wonderful as people will get a real shock when they watch it.

Unfortunately to vote for our film to be made by Angel Studios (the co-creators and co-funders of 'Sound of Freedom') you have to be a Guild member. To be a guild member, you need to sign up for a month and the cost is $12USD. I know that is a lot of money for people these days but that $12USD will help to return children rightfully to their homes and more.

Here is also a link to our Not For Profit website, set up specifically to help other people who have been falsely accused and imprisoned, and/or going through the process of having been falsely accused. The Parental Voice which has the link to Angel Studios voting page on it:

https://theparentalvoice.com/vote-now/

This page also has the instructions on how to vote so it is a great page to link the call to action to please. Knowing this doesn't make a difference unless people actually vote for the film to be made.

Making the film, we believe, will:

- Generate public awareness and a public outcry as most people don't even know about this subject.

In turn, the public outcry and awareness will cause:

1. The diagnostic principles of SBS to be reviewed, thereby preventing other families from having to go through this heartache

2. Return children rightfully to their homes

3. Free innocent, falsely incarcerated parents, carers. grandparents

4. Transform a dreadfully broken system