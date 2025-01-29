Shocking update on Kiannah & her missing children_

Kiannah’s Children - Update

Why are these children being cared for by male carers - strangers - instead of their mother?

Kiannah is being accused of absconding with the children, moving them from Perth to Queensland. However, their lawyer told me that before she moved them, Kiannah had been granted full custody, and when she reached Queensland, she took her son to the hospital there, so he could resume his treatment.

We had a doctor review her sons's medical file, and it was confirmed that her son did have leukemia.

However, this doctor states that there is talk of the boy being part of a clinical trial, despite Kiannah, the mother never being asked for her consent.

If the child is secretly a part of a trial, could this explain why they are so determined to take the boy into care?

Nothing in this story makes sense from a human perspective. You don't need a PhD to know that sick children need one person above all else: their mother.

If you wish to help the family, and we are putting a call out for help, especially from women, please contact us at cafelockedout@gmail.com and we will forward your details to the family.

We feel a grass roots movement of women who are willing to put pressure on the members of parliament could perhaps see these children returned ASAP.

If you want to see our interview with Kiannah here is the link https://rumble.com/v66dy84-why-are-they-taking-kiannahs-children-again.html