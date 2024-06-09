Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
TEAM HUMANITY_ with Dr Paul Oosterhuis and Dr Beverly Peers
TEAM HUMANITY_ with Dr Paul Oosterhuis and Dr Beverly Peers

Jun 09, 2024
Out podcasts are free to consume but not to produce, so if you could afford a paid subscription, that would be very helpful. Michael

In this two hour conversation, the two anesthetists discuss the decline of ethics in the health system and many other concerns.

Dr Beverly Peers is taking her case against vaccine mandates to the High Court. She is an anesthetist and was terminated by Box Hill hospital for refusing the jab. This not been done before. she is self representing .

To support Dr Peers Fundme page go here https://www.givesendgo.com/GCKKU?

To support Cafe Locked Out, go here :

https://cafelockedout.com/

