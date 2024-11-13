Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
The Cardi-Girls welcome Ms Listers Sis to the Cafe
1
0:00
-1:19:24

The Cardi-Girls welcome Ms Listers Sis to the Cafe

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe Locked Out
Nov 13, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

If you've not seen MsListersSis in action before - buckle up - she is a passionate humanitarian, intellectual, and in her own words from her X profile: 'Rebel without a pause, Massive and dedicated TERF. Old dyke from way back'. And, since we've become friends, I have learnt that MsLister is as authentic as people get. Enjoy tonight.

Cafe Locked Out
Recording brave Australian Voices

Opening Song : Peaceful Warrior, available from KULTURE here
https://cafelockedout.com/shop/kulture/music/peaceful-warrior/

Closing Song: All You Gotta Do :Aussie Spirits
Available from KULTURE here
https://cafelockedout.com/shop/kulture/music/all-we-gotta-do/

Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com/

Join CLO.Social
A Fort For Free Speech

To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
You
  Cafe Locked Out
The Discussion on the MAD Bill that was censored on FB and Rumble Mid show.
  Cafe Locked Out
Kulture Episode _20 Season 2
  Cafe Locked Out
Jay, the Lion Hearted Lawyer & Oosterhuis the Bear
  Cafe Locked Out
Where are They Now? Three Powerful Interviews from Road.
  Cafe Locked Out
CLO'S New Podcaster, George Kesic: The Whacky World Of The Wokieverse !
  Cafe Locked Out
Aussie Indy Media celebrate Trump's Win
  Cafe Locked Out