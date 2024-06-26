The Death of Heather, the thorn in the establishment's side?

Terri Addison's mother died on the floor of their toilet. She left this world, with her grandson, who she adored and likewise, he adored her, giving her CPR, urging her through action, to stay.

Now Terri, a tough single mother is trying to get a pathologist to do the correct tests on her mother.

And Terri has been relentless. So relentless that the State Coroner has reopened her case.

If Terri can prove that the jabs killer her mother, will they stop pushing them? Will the Government start preparing to make amends? Will Australians rise up and start demanding justice?

Or will we all keep going, one foot before the other, and the mask that used to cover our mouths, be reused to cover your ears and eyes, so you can't see the uncomfortable truths?