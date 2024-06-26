Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
The Death of Heather, the thorn in the establishment's side?
0:00
-1:09:12

The Death of Heather, the thorn in the establishment's side?

Cafe Locked Out Podcast
Cafe Locked Out
Jun 26, 2024
Share
Transcript

Terri Addison's mother died on the floor of their toilet. She left this world, with her grandson, who she adored and likewise, he adored her, giving her CPR, urging her through action, to stay.

Now Terri, a tough single mother is trying to get a pathologist to do the correct tests on her mother.

And Terri has been relentless. So relentless that the State Coroner has reopened her case.

If Terri can prove that the jabs killer her mother, will they stop pushing them? Will the Government start preparing to make amends? Will Australians rise up and start demanding justice?

Or will we all keep going, one foot before the other, and the mask that used to cover our mouths, be reused to cover your ears and eyes, so you can't see the uncomfortable truths?

0 Comments
Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
Shaken Baby, a real thing? Or is the state protecting Big Pharma's products
  Cafe Locked Out
Dazelle's Day Update. Video only
  Cafe Locked Out
AI Music vs Kulture : A Special Debate
  Cafe Locked Out
Club Grubbery and Cafe Locked Out, special .
  Cafe Locked Out
Courage In A Cardigan _ Cafe Locked Out's New Show
  Cafe Locked Out
A Conversation With The White Rabbit
  Cafe Locked Out
Voices From FB_s Gulag_ With Julian Gillespie and Dr Oosterhuis
  Cafe Locked Out