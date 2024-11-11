Cafe Locked Out
The Discussion on the MAD Bill that was censored on FB and Rumble Mid show.
The Discussion on the MAD Bill that was censored on FB and Rumble Mid show.

Nov 11, 2024
Three Giants vs the MAD bill_ George Christianson_ Dr Bruce Paix_ Dr Paul Oosterhuis

Michael is in rehearsal might jump on later, so as a special these three will discuss what many Aussies are seeing, as a full frontal attack on Free Speech.

