The Exiled Funeral Directors
The Exiled Funeral Directors

Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 24, 2025
We first met in Port Augusta, in a time when South Australia was still mask crazy. Kret and I had arrived in Coober Pedy, in the little truck called Charlotte, when we had a call from them.
They'd run out of fuel.
After rescuing them we went on with our separate adventures until we met again, this weekend in Port Macquarie, where they agreed to share this update on their journey

Michael Gray Griffith
