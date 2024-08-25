The Extraordinary voice of Miss Listers Sister and her views on trans-women

Miss Listers Sister made a public service announcement, which went viral, regarding trans “women” in women and girl’s spaces.

She stated that it was time to speak openly about autogynophilia.

Autogynephilia is defined as a male's propensity to be sexually aroused by the thought or image of himself as female. Autogynephilia: the desire for sex reassignment of some male-to-female (MTF) transsexuals. It can be conceptualized as both a paraphilia and a sexual orientation.

Joining her will be Emily, from the Emily James Trio and Robyn Jackson-Stegner from Courage is the Cure podcast.

My Brother, My Brother, My Brother

Michael Gray Griffith, the Writer of the play Marooned and The Magnolia Tree has a new play, aimed at young men.

Three young men wake up on a small disabled fishing boat that is drifting further and further out to sea. All their phones are missing, the radio has been broken, and they cannot see land nor any search planes or boats.

It appears they were drugged and now have woken up in a perilous situation, alone.

Initially the play appears to be a simple survival story but as time passes the play becomes a mirror, that asks us all a profound question: If we treat our young males as though there is something wrong with them, and offer them only shame, what do you think will happen to their souls?

The play is very funny, tense, and full of colourful language, but it is also full of courage and mateship, as these three young men work together to celebrate the forgotten beauty of masculinity.

Supported by The Alex Theatre and produced by The Wolves Theatre Company.

18 - 21 September 2024