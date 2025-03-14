Cafe Locked Out
The Fire Ant eradication issue - Trevor an Sarah joins us in the Cafe tonight
The Fire Ant eradication issue - Trevor an Sarah joins us in the Cafe tonight

Mar 14, 2025
As an Ultrapreneaur, Trevor is involved in several business ventures, ranging through farming & agriculture, counselling, mental health empowerment and advocacy services.

Working as an accredited, qualified and passionate Counsellor and Mental Health practitioner Trevor uses his diverse business experience to empower, inspire, motivate and create good positive outcomes to those around him. His focus is on assisting others to create positive outcomes in their life and live the best version of themselves.

