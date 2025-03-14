The Fire Ant eradication issue - Trevor an Sarah joins us in the Cafe tonight

As an Ultrapreneaur, Trevor is involved in several business ventures, ranging through farming & agriculture, counselling, mental health empowerment and advocacy services.

Working as an accredited, qualified and passionate Counsellor and Mental Health practitioner Trevor uses his diverse business experience to empower, inspire, motivate and create good positive outcomes to those around him. His focus is on assisting others to create positive outcomes in their life and live the best version of themselves.

Join us on clo.social - free to join and be an active member!

It looks like facebook, feels like facebook - but its ours and we monitor it

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com

https://cafelockedout.com/ is where you’ll find our Merch

And an interactive map to see Florence the Freedom Bus, in real time

If you like what we do and want to help support us to stay on air

Please consider a gold coin donation

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

You can also join our mailing list,/substack here