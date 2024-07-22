Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
The Founder of Stand In the Park Brady Gunn and Dr Paul Oosterhuis
0:00
-1:48:28

The Founder of Stand In the Park Brady Gunn and Dr Paul Oosterhuis

Cafe Locked out
Cafe Locked Out
Jul 22, 2024
Share
Transcript

When I was on the big tour, every time we wanted to find our people, I would ask the masked town’s folk where was, ‘The Stand In the Park.’

Oh, those anti vaxxers. They meet in the park over there.

Literally every town had one.

It was the first of our movements great ideas, An idea that spread across the land, supported by those amongst us who wanted to find each other.

It was like the foundation of a new church, one that spread hope and whose Dogma was steeped in a Love of Freedom.

Sleepwalking Through World War Three: By Ben Antoniadis

Ben’s Album Mad Season is available on a KULTURE USB HERE

This was why the police came after Bradey.

In a time of rising authoritarianism, hope is dangerous for it fosters courage, and courage is the antidote for fear.

It is an honour to have Bradey on the show. I believe he is one of the true unsung heroes of our times.

An articulate, funny, deep thinking and just as importantly, Brave Man.

Smiley Face Fatigues- International Buyers and eBook

https://mybook.to/ZthBu

The Art of Shhh- International Buyers and eBook

https://mybook.to/theartofshhh

Smiley Face Fatigues- Australian Buyers

https://www.astandinthepark.org/.../smiley-face-fatigues.../

The Art of Shhh- Australian buyers

https://www.astandinthepark.org/.../the-art-of-shhh-by.../

0 Comments
Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
Kulture _6 The Incredible Underground Music Of The Freedom Movement
  Cafe Locked Out
Rather than hiding from death_ I rode into Life_
  Cafe Locked Out
Drag Story Time and The Cardi Girls plus guest Natasha
  Cafe Locked Out
The No Goats want to talk about Trump's Shooting
  Cafe Locked Out
And then They Shot Trump? An Open Chat with Michael and Dr Paul Oosterhuis
  Cafe Locked Out
A Kulture Special_ Interview with Conspiracy Music Guru Musical Artist
  Cafe Locked Out
Courage in a Cardigan_ with the Fabulous Cardi Girls_3
  Cafe Locked Out