The Founder of Stand In the Park Brady Gunn and Dr Paul Oosterhuis

When I was on the big tour, every time we wanted to find our people, I would ask the masked town’s folk where was, ‘The Stand In the Park.’

Oh, those anti vaxxers. They meet in the park over there.

Literally every town had one.

It was the first of our movements great ideas, An idea that spread across the land, supported by those amongst us who wanted to find each other.

It was like the foundation of a new church, one that spread hope and whose Dogma was steeped in a Love of Freedom.

This was why the police came after Bradey.

In a time of rising authoritarianism, hope is dangerous for it fosters courage, and courage is the antidote for fear.

It is an honour to have Bradey on the show. I believe he is one of the true unsung heroes of our times.

An articulate, funny, deep thinking and just as importantly, Brave Man.

