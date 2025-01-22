Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
The Inspirational Kay Reid, One of the Original Cardi Girls
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -48:20
-48:20

The Inspirational Kay Reid, One of the Original Cardi Girls

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 22, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The Inspirational Kay Reid, One of the Original Cardi Girls

Many podcasters just do podcasting, but here you will see how active Kay is in her community and in our global push back against those who would oppress us.

She and her lifelong soul mate, Bruce, have had extraordinary life, made possible by their fearless attitude to taking risks.

Gentle, tough, with a great sense of humour, and humble despite her achievements, Kay is a powerful member of our community; a true leader, who leads through action and from the frontlines.

It is an honour to work with such a warrior.

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Wolsterncroft_ Trump and Us
  Michael Gray Griffith
Steve Parker with a conversation starter on the upcoming vote
  Michael Gray Griffith
How do you trust a system when you now know so much_
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Bravest Anzac at the Shrine Protest was a Sri Lankan Wedding Photographer
  Michael Gray Griffith
Mika Vauhkala the Finn taking on Finland
  Michael Gray Griffith
Malue, Sven and Dr Paul Oosterhuis in The Cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith
Mr Heart's UnBreakable Hearts, update
  Michael Gray Griffith