The Inspirational Kay Reid, One of the Original Cardi Girls

Many podcasters just do podcasting, but here you will see how active Kay is in her community and in our global push back against those who would oppress us.

She and her lifelong soul mate, Bruce, have had extraordinary life, made possible by their fearless attitude to taking risks.

Gentle, tough, with a great sense of humour, and humble despite her achievements, Kay is a powerful member of our community; a true leader, who leads through action and from the frontlines.

It is an honour to work with such a warrior.