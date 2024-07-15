Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
The No Goats want to talk about Trump's Shooting
The No Goats want to talk about Trump's Shooting

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe Locked Out
Jul 15, 2024
Transcript

The No Goat Show was started by myself and Richard Wolstencroft.
Now I am trying to convince Richard to and David to have their own show, promoting cancelled books.


But the initial show was started in the most tumultuous times and currently, thanks to the shooting, those times appear to be back.
But where are we now?
Well who better to ask than the original Guru, David Thrussell and the most provocateurial provocateur I know, Richard D Wolstencoft .
And maybe a special guest.
Join us at 8pm and I can almost guarantee that we will go long.

