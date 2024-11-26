The Passionate_ Veteran Activist Kathy Scarborough LIVE with The Cardi-Girls

Kathryn (Kathy) Scarborough

Bachelor of Science majoring in Pharmacology and Physiology, Graduate Diploma in Education.

Mother of 4 girls and sole parent since the youngest was 10 months old. They are now all in their 30’s!

Having studied pharmacology, I wouldn’t take aspirin for a headache, yet I lined my eldest up for her vaccines until she came down with measles from the vaccine at the age of two. Then I stopped vaccinating and started researching.

Because of a traumatic birth experience in hospital, I birthed my last two at home and became President of the Homebirth Network of SA. I was asked to write an article on vaccines for the network, which was published in 1993, and I became the contact for vaccine information for the ACII (Australian Council for Immunisation Information) not long after.

Vaccination Information SA formed as a non-for-profit organisation in 1997 when The 7 Point Plan to Immunise Australia was launched and have been supporting parents with their vaccination decisions voluntarily ever since!

In 2020 I took up the mike and megaphone for Adelaide Freedom Rally organising countless rallies to connect, educate and build community.

A Meeting of Giants. The Three Doctors Dr Hobart, Dr Borsos and Dr Oosterhuis. In Jan 2022, we shot this documentary in one day. It was our first doco and while it was powerful then, it more powerful now.

@dragonfishy

@CartlandDavid

@DocAhmadMalik

We were a team of 8 men, and on the way back to Melbourne we stopped at a country service station. When we walked in, all unmasked, you could literally hear everyone's sphincter tighten. Once, the dangerous men would have been masked up . "Mummy, who are those masked men." On that day, all the children were masked up too, so imagine their sweet but confused muffled voices reverberating through the years to this time, where everyone is trying to forget, and to this post, "Mummy, who are those unmasked men?" Like a young bird, born in a cage, catching their first glimpse of birds flying past their bars. "Don't look," said their parents. "Better to be in here and safe. There's food in here, water and perches, the only thing those wild birds can do, that you can't, is fly." Michael Cafe Locked Out This Sunday Morn, 2nd of December.

