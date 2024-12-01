Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Three Heroic Doctors, a short Documentary by Cafe Locked Out
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:28:11
-1:28:11

Three Heroic Doctors, a short Documentary by Cafe Locked Out

Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 01, 2024
Share

In January 2022, Café Locked Out hosts Damien Richardson, Tom Vogal (myself), and others brought Dr. Paul Oosterhuis and Dr. Mark Hobart to Colac to meet Dr. Denes Borsos. Dr. Borsos had been the go-to doctor in Colac until he quietly began issuing exemptions. Within days, there was a mile-long line of cars outside his clinic, and the police were sent to shut him down before APHRA suspended him.

Dr Hobart, Dr Oosterhuis, Dr Borsos

Im: Michael

Why would he risk his career? Why would any of them?

This was our first documentary, and apart from spending over four hours on the road getting there and back, it was filmed in one day. It was a true guerrilla-style documentary during a time when mask-wearing was mandatory—though we chose not to wear them.

The documentary was powerful then, but it’s even more haunting now.

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Late Saturday Night In the Cafe with Director/Actor Terry McMahon
  Michael Gray Griffith
More Canada: Michael moves to a Wednesday Night Show: 9:30pm
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Passionate_ Veteran Activist Kathy Scarborough LIVE with The Cardi-Girls
  Michael Gray Griffith
It_s a Huge Honour to announce a Conversation with Kamahl Singer Kahmal in The CLO
  Michael Gray Griffith
Kulture Artist Interview - Jessica Jasmine
  Michael Gray Griffith
Adrian Macrae and Liz Gunn in the Cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith
Uniting Indy Reporters, From Canada, London and Here. Lockstep is still a thang
  Michael Gray Griffith