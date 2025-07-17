Tine, on why we have to outlaw Late Term Abortions

Tine is a retired school principal with a passion for our children to
live their lives knowing they are loved, valued and safe. As a
principal, she saw the decline of the education system over decades
and the growth in the depraved content of the curriculum, against
which she took a stand. She watched as our children were given less
value in place of the global agenda.
Tine heads up the Worldwide Rally for Freedom Mackay, which is the
largest, most consistently active freedom group in Queensland, and
led the largest protest march in the history of Mackay, with 6,000
people marching against mandates.
Twice in 2022, Tine travelled to Brisbane and spoke at the Parliament
House rallies against the extension of the State of Emergency and
corruption in high places.
Tine’s passion is to protect the future of our children; to see them
safe and loved. She is heartbroken knowing that perfectly formed
babies are being murdered in the most horrific manner, and that
they are being denied the chance of life in a loving, adoptive family.
Her level of motivation is driven by her burning desire to see her
children and grandchildren in a world that is safe from fear, and
where every human life has the highest of value.
