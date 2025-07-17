Tine, on why we have to outlaw Late Term Abortions

Tine is a retired school principal with a passion for our children to

live their lives knowing they are loved, valued and safe. As a

principal, she saw the decline of the education system over decades

and the growth in the depraved content of the curriculum, against

which she took a stand. She watched as our children were given less

value in place of the global agenda.

Tine heads up the Worldwide Rally for Freedom Mackay, which is the

largest, most consistently active freedom group in Queensland, and

led the largest protest march in the history of Mackay, with 6,000

people marching against mandates.

Twice in 2022, Tine travelled to Brisbane and spoke at the Parliament

House rallies against the extension of the State of Emergency and

corruption in high places.

Tine’s passion is to protect the future of our children; to see them

safe and loved. She is heartbroken knowing that perfectly formed

babies are being murdered in the most horrific manner, and that

they are being denied the chance of life in a loving, adoptive family.

Her level of motivation is driven by her burning desire to see her

children and grandchildren in a world that is safe from fear, and

where every human life has the highest of value.