Uniting Indy Reporters, From Canada, London and Here. Lockstep is still a thang
Uniting Indy Reporters, From Canada, London and Here. Lockstep is still a thang

Nov 22, 2024
2
Meet Sonia Elija @Sonia_elijah, from London, and Peter Isaac_ Canadian Indy Blogger_ @peterRMacIaac as we discover that what has happened in our own countries has happened in ours too. And now, the leaders of each country are racing to silence people like us. Why? Are we prising the grip of their fingers from around our souls by spreading too much hope?

Recording brave Australian Voices
Opening Song : Peaceful Warrior, available from KULTURE here
https://cafelockedout.com/.../kul.../music/peaceful-warrior/
Closing Song: All You Gotta Do :Aussie Spirits
Available from KULTURE here
https://cafelockedout.com/.../kulture/music/all-we-gotta-do/
