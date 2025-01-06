Why Are They taking Kiannah's Children Again

Kianna is a young mother. She reminds me of a Grizzly bear, that has been separated from her cubs.

We took our time with the interview so she could tell her harrowing story in full.

You decided. Does she come across like a danger to her children to you?

~Michael

This is just to update everyone on the situation at present.

So I got Jax back in 27 August 2023 and I then changed hospitals to QCH Queensland

children’s hospital with the help of my lawyer at the time. 27 November 2023 when we first



arrived at QCH.

Since transferring to this hospital they have continued with the same treatment as PCH

Perth Children’s Hospital and continue to ignore me concerns and worries about Jaxs care.

PCH still refusing to give QCH Jax’s entire file.

I then finally got Jax an MRI at cairns base hospital as I told them that I feel like I’m not being

listened to and I’m not leaving until they get him in for the MRI and within 10 minutes had

Jax ready for the MRI.



Once the MRI had been done I found out that Jax has Leukoencephalopathy which means

white matter disease it is induced by high dosages of methotrexate. Which is a chemo drug.

I also found out that he has a AVM and a cavanoma that has already microhemorrhage. I

was told by the QCH doctor that this leukoencephalopathy might go away it might not it

might get better it might not. This wasn’t a good enough answer for me so I sought for

something better than this and I found a private dr in Victoria who after seeing jaxs MRI

results wanted to start intensive therapy to see if it would help in any way. So I took Jax to

Melbourne to see this dr and he started jaxs on 3 days a week acupuncture and Chinese

herbal medicine which jaxs was to drink 3 times a day. We all seen improvement almost

instantly jaxs went from needing to be pushed in a wheelchair to being able to walk properly

and running again its not the best but he’s getting there he stated putting on weight growing

his hair and just better all over talking better again and finally getting a control on his

outbursts.

And in the background the department never left us alone. And they again came but not just

for Jax this time they came for his little brother abble.