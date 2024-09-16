Michelle Lee is an extraordinary adventurer, speaker, and world record holder who has spent over 300 days at sea alone, rowing across vast oceans. She is renowned for her remarkable achievements and resilience in the face of extreme challenges.

Michelle holds the world record for the fastest woman to row one million meters on a Concept 2 rowing machine1. In 2019, she became the first Australian woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean, completing the journey in 68 days2. Her most notable feat is her Guinness World Record for rowing solo, non-stop, and unassisted across the Pacific Ocean, a grueling 240-day endeavor2. From Mexico to Australia – the first woman in the world to do so.

Her accolades include being named the Australian Geographic Adventurer of the Year in 20193. Michelle’s journey is a testament to her grit, determination, and unwavering spirit, inspiring many to push their boundaries and embrace their full potential.

