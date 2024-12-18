A 5 year old, I was sent to Australia, alone. Pam Wright on The Cardi-Girls

Pam Wright was a stolen English child who was sent out to Australia at age 5 as a migrant. Pam features in the book 'Empty Cradles'.



In 1986 Margaret Humphreys, a Nottingham social worker, investigated the case of a woman who claimed that, at the age of four, she had been put on a boat to Australia by the British government. Margaret Humphreys soon discovered that as many as 150,000 children had in fact been deported from children's homes in Britian and shipped off to a "new life" in distant parts of the Empire—the last as recently as 1967.

Now a major movie named 'Oranges and Sunshine', is a 2010 Australian drama film, that uncovers a tragic conspiracy between the British and Australian government for their illegal child migration program. The film details the systematic, organized UK government sanctioned deportation of up to 150,000 children, often as young as three to Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Pam joins Cardi-Girls, Kay and Susannah in the Cafe for the last show of the year and brings her wisdom, insights and tenacity to the table.

