A Monday Chat with the Warriors_ Richie from Max Freedom and Stephen James Hayes

Good videos are essential in this cause, and whilst we have some great camera men, in my opinion Richie is the best. Dedicated, passionate and brave, he is also incredibly humble.
Stephen James Hayes is battering ram. In fact i think his balls are not only bigger than most but they have taken over his body. Not afraid to confront police, politicians and well . . . anybody who would challenge our freedom, he has paid a severe price for all this, and yet is still fighting.
Currently he is our best street interviewer.
Both of these men are true assets.
Cafe Locked Out
Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com/
Join CLO.Social (Clo.social is the address)
A Fort For Free Speech
To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
Share this post