A Monday Chat with the Warriors_ Richie from Max Freedom and Stephen James Hayes
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 02, 2024
Transcript

Good videos are essential in this cause, and whilst we have some great camera men, in my opinion Richie is the best. Dedicated, passionate and brave, he is also incredibly humble.

Stephen James Hayes is battering ram. In fact i think his balls are not only bigger than most but they have taken over his body. Not afraid to confront police, politicians and well . . . anybody who would challenge our freedom, he has paid a severe price for all this, and yet is still fighting.
Currently he is our best street interviewer.
Both of these men are true assets.

