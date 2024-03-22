Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Adrifting, Australia's First Powerful Post Covid Play
1
0:00
-4:00

Adrifting, Australia's First Powerful Post Covid Play

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe Locked Out
Mar 22, 2024
1
Share

ABOUT

Adrifting a powerful, heartwarming and fabulous Comedy is coming to Cheltenham.
Taylor is a brilliant young photographer with a problem. He can only photograph the truth.
But, since no one wants the truth he’s been hiding in his room.
But now, on the eve of eviction he is being offered 3 different futures by 3 strong women. His Mother who wants to protect him, her friend who wants him to become rich by taking glam shots and his crazy Grandmother who wants him to embrace his gift by becoming an independent photojournalist.
Now in order to adapt to this era where funding for new theatre is scarce, we are initially staging this play in the style of a 1950's radio play.
A production of this play was staged just before Covid shut down the theatres and the audiences were raving. So if you're after a laugh and possibly a few tears, this is a very enjoyable and affordable night out.

DATE

Thursday 28 March 2024 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM (UTC+11)

LOCATION

Cheltenham Bowls Club
2 , Wilson St, Cheltenham Victoria 3192

BOOK HERE

1 Comment
Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
Kate Mason and the synthetic food transformation
  Cafe Locked Out
SPECIAL TIME: More Trouble in The Blood with David Nixon, and Karl Coronas
  Cafe Locked Out
The Incredible, Carolyn Reynolds the Molecular Biophysicist. Number #2
  Cafe Locked Out
Dave O'Neegs talks about the Documentary Washed Away
  Cafe Locked Out
Is that a Libertarian I see before me_
  Cafe Locked Out
Eden's story, from a once healthy, 30 year old, Gold Coast nurse to The Walking Dead.
  Cafe Locked Out
Li, The Pharmacist that said "NO" is Back.
  Cafe Locked Out
Bernie was Coffs Harbour's line in the sand. The Violated Line
  Cafe Locked Out