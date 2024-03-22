Adrifting, Australia's First Powerful Post Covid Play

ABOUT

Adrifting a powerful, heartwarming and fabulous Comedy is coming to Cheltenham.

Taylor is a brilliant young photographer with a problem. He can only photograph the truth.

But, since no one wants the truth he’s been hiding in his room.

But now, on the eve of eviction he is being offered 3 different futures by 3 strong women. His Mother who wants to protect him, her friend who wants him to become rich by taking glam shots and his crazy Grandmother who wants him to embrace his gift by becoming an independent photojournalist.

Now in order to adapt to this era where funding for new theatre is scarce, we are initially staging this play in the style of a 1950's radio play.

A production of this play was staged just before Covid shut down the theatres and the audiences were raving. So if you're after a laugh and possibly a few tears, this is a very enjoyable and affordable night out.

DATE

Thursday 28 March 2024 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM (UTC+11)

LOCATION

Cheltenham Bowls Club

2 , Wilson St, Cheltenham Victoria 3192

