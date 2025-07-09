Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Dr William Makis is in the Cafe with Dr Paul Oosterhuis.

Jul 09, 2025
The brave and persecuted Canadian oncologist talks openly about his trials and tribulations, and about his thoughts on the explosion of turbo cancer.

