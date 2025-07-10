Lindsay The Ipswich Psychologist talks about US, an our Country

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Lindsay The Ipswich Psychologist talks about US, an our Country4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:04:13-2:04:13Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Lindsay The Ipswich Psychologist talks about US, an our CountryCafe Locked OutMichael Gray GriffithJul 10, 20254Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareTranscriptWe drove out to Ipswich hunting for new ways to understand what happened to our country. Lindsay has delicious brain. It was worth the journey,Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesDr William Makis is in the Cafe with Dr Paul Oosterhuis.Jul 9 • Michael Gray GriffithA Short Doco. Terri's Long Fight for Justice for her Mother HeatherJul 8 • Michael Gray GriffithDr Bruce Paix_s views of the world_ with Michael Gray Griffith filling in for MarkJul 8 • Michael Gray Griffithearthwormwoman _45 Shhhh____it_s Brady GunnJul 7 • Michael Gray GriffithIs the government trying to outlaw Homes Schooling_Jul 6 • Michael Gray GriffithEarthwormwoman _44 Ege Activator of Empowerment and Healing_ (1)Jul 3 • Michael Gray GriffithAI & Metabolic Disease _ The Hidden DangerJul 3 • Michael Gray Griffith
Share this post