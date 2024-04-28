Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
An Audience with the Brave Voices you will lose to Censorship
An Audience with the Brave Voices you will lose to Censorship

Apr 28, 2024
Tonight we host a few of those who are in the crosshairs of the diss-information bill.
Why?
Who are there people?
And why does the government feel they have to protect you from them?
They are already heavily censored, and shadow banned.

Well let's ask them. And we'll be live so you can ask them questions too

Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent.
