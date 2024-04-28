An Audience with the Brave Voices you will lose to Censorship

Cafe Locked Out Podcasts are free to consume but not to produce, so if you can take out a paid subscription that would be wonderful.

Tonight we host a few of those who are in the crosshairs of the diss-information bill.

Why?

Who are there people?

And why does the government feel they have to protect you from them?

They are already heavily censored, and shadow banned.

Well let's ask them. And we'll be live so you can ask them questions too

GO2Life are brave supporters of Cafe Locked Out

.

GO2Life Modern lifestyle issues such as pollution, chemicals, processed foods, smoke and alcohol can compromise natural cell function and hold you back. https://go2life.com.au/?ref=CLO