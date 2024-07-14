Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
And then They Shot Trump? An Open Chat with Michael and Dr Paul Oosterhuis
And then They Shot Trump? An Open Chat with Michael and Dr Paul Oosterhuis

Jul 14, 2024
If you had a podcast on a day like this, you’d try to get an expert guest on, but what guest? Who has been here before and knows what’s going on. We are all riding the wave we can’t escape, so who has a better of your world than you?

