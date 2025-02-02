Australian UFO Researcher Roger Stankovic join us in the Cafe

With so much happening in the way of drones over New Jersey, and a Mothership apparently orbiting us, we thought we'd invite an Australian UFO expert on to share some historical, Australian UFO stories and share too his thoughts on all the UAP activity that is going viral on Insta.
Roger Stankovic is an Australian UFO researcher and experiencer of the
UFO phenomenon. At the age of seventeen, he joined the Aerial Phenomena
Research Organization (APRO) following a close encounter sighting of a UFO a few
years earlier that piqued his curiosity. In 2015, he joined the MUFON team in
Australia as a field investigator. Shortly thereafter, he was promoted to the role of
National Director for MUFON Australia and New Zealand and currently holds that
position. Roger is also a community access member of the Scientific Coalition for
UAP studies (USA) and a member of the Australian branch of UAP Medical
Coalition (UAP med).
Roger has appeared as a guest on Australian Broadcasting Corporation
(ABC) Radio, Mix 94.5 FM radio, and Channel 7’s ‘A Current Affair.’ He has
appeared on numerous podcasts and his articles on the UFO phenomenon have
been published extensively by the Australian media including 7 News, The Daily
Telegraph, and the Saturday Telegraph. He was also recently featured in a six-part
documentary series “Close Encounters Down Under.”
Graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Zoology, Roger
later completed a Doctorate on a mouse model for Motor Neuron Disease in the
Faculty of Medicine at the University of Sydney. As a former neuroscientist, Roger
was employed in the Department of Pathology at the University of Sydney, during
which time he managed the Neuropathology laboratory and the New South Wales
(NSW) Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease surveillance facility in the Blackburn Building. In
this capacity, he had published several scientific research papers on the ploidy
analysis of tumours and the aetiology of Motor Neuron Disease among other
collaborative projects outside this field.
He is currently a lecturer in Molecular Biology, Statistics, Histotechnology,
Human Anatomy and Physiology and Microscopy at the Technical & Further
Education (TAFE) institute in Sydney. Roger has a keen interest in astronomy and
cosmology and is a semi-professional musician.
