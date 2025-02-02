Australian UFO Researcher Roger Stankovic join us in the Cafe

With so much happening in the way of drones over New Jersey, and a Mothership apparently orbiting us, we thought we'd invite an Australian UFO expert on to share some historical, Australian UFO stories and share too his thoughts on all the UAP activity that is going viral on Insta.

Roger Stankovic is an Australian UFO researcher and experiencer of the

UFO phenomenon. At the age of seventeen, he joined the Aerial Phenomena

Research Organization (APRO) following a close encounter sighting of a UFO a few

years earlier that piqued his curiosity. In 2015, he joined the MUFON team in

Australia as a field investigator. Shortly thereafter, he was promoted to the role of

National Director for MUFON Australia and New Zealand and currently holds that

position. Roger is also a community access member of the Scientific Coalition for

UAP studies (USA) and a member of the Australian branch of UAP Medical

Coalition (UAP med).

Roger has appeared as a guest on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

(ABC) Radio, Mix 94.5 FM radio, and Channel 7’s ‘A Current Affair.’ He has

appeared on numerous podcasts and his articles on the UFO phenomenon have

been published extensively by the Australian media including 7 News, The Daily

Telegraph, and the Saturday Telegraph. He was also recently featured in a six-part

documentary series “Close Encounters Down Under.”

Graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Zoology, Roger

later completed a Doctorate on a mouse model for Motor Neuron Disease in the

Faculty of Medicine at the University of Sydney. As a former neuroscientist, Roger

was employed in the Department of Pathology at the University of Sydney, during

which time he managed the Neuropathology laboratory and the New South Wales

(NSW) Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease surveillance facility in the Blackburn Building. In

this capacity, he had published several scientific research papers on the ploidy

analysis of tumours and the aetiology of Motor Neuron Disease among other

collaborative projects outside this field.

He is currently a lecturer in Molecular Biology, Statistics, Histotechnology,

Human Anatomy and Physiology and Microscopy at the Technical & Further

Education (TAFE) institute in Sydney. Roger has a keen interest in astronomy and

cosmology and is a semi-professional musician.