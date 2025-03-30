Back to the MAC - David Nixon joins us for a deep dive about wireless tech

Back to the MAC – This Sunday night on Café Locked Out, researcher David Nixon joins us for an unfiltered dive into one of the strangest and most urgent discoveries of our time: the emergence of structured, anonymous wireless signals—MAC addresses—that appear to be operating outside the known Bluetooth ecosystem and showing up persistently around people. What starts as a tech anomaly unravels into a story involving DARPA, nanotech, dark field microscopy, and the possibility of a covert synthetic architecture pulsing invisibly through our environment. This isn’t theory—it’s pattern recognition, grounded research, and a slow-burning question that could redefine how we understand what’s happening to us, around us, and even inside us.

