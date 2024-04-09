Bernie was Coffs Harbour's line in the sand. The Violated Line

Bernie was Coff’s line in the sand.

The brutal arrest and then the outrageous comments by the judge were all to scare Coff’s Harbour folk into staying silent, and it was also an attempt by the state to silence Bernie.

Did it work?

If you want to help keep the intervews going you can always donate here

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

If you cant to look good in some of our merch go here

https://legendapparel.net.au/8%3A32%2C-clo%2C-kulture-merc

h