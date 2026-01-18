Cafe Loved up Premiere

On our travels, Kelli and I have come across so many wonderful people and so many of them are single.

So we thought we’d try and help.

We’ve seen that despite the noise, the Australian man is still standing. He’s still building, he’s still protecting, and he’s still looking for a partner to stand beside him. And we’ve seen that there are women who still value that strength—women who know that a free society isn’t built by individuals standing alone, but by strong, awake households grounded in truth.

At Cafe Locked Out, we talk a lot about ‘holding the line.’ But holding the line forever can be exhausting, if you don’t have a home to go back to and a people to call your own. ‘Loved Up’ isn’t just about ‘dating’; it’s about alignment. It is about finding the people who share your spirit so we can stop just surviving and start building something that lasts.

If you’re watching this and you’ve felt isolated, remember: you aren’t alone. There are men and women all over this country who haven’t folded.

Men, keep your heads up. Stay masculine, stay decisive, and keep building. Ladies, thank you for your discernment and your grace.

We’ll be back soon for the next session. Until then, stay brave, stay free, and look after one another.

Mondays 8pm Sydney time

To be a guest on the show, contact us here kelli@cafelockedout.com

