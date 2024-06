A few weeks ago we had Susannah and Kay on; two fiesty mature women from our Tribe.

So i suggested to them, in order to celebrate and harness the passion and courage of all the mature women, who populate our front line, why not have your own show.

So on Tuesday morning at, 10am Melbourne time, Episode one goes to air.

To support Cafe Locked Out, go here :

https://cafelockedout.com/

Miss Alabama