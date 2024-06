A young woman, profoundly injured in childhood by a vaccine, offers solace to Dinah who had just lost her daughter, Dazelle, because Dazelle refused to take a vaccine in order to get on the transplant list.

A letter written by Dazelle that her father, Josh read out in his eulogy

Dinah and Josh watching a bunch of balloons released as a symbolic gesture to Dazelle’s Spirit.

Dazelle, created by her father, Josh.