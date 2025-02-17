Cafe Locked Out
Dr David Nixon on discoveries he continues to find in our blood
Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 17, 2025
n the last four years, many of us have tried to discern the truth by studying the few worn pieces of the jigsaw that we have.
We don’t have the cover of the box, so we have no idea what the final truth will be.
Most of the pieces we do have don’t fit together, and we have no edge or corner pieces—yet still, we theorize and scour the web for new ones.

But Dr. David Nixon is part of a community that is searching our blood, and the juice we’re shoving into our veins, for other pieces.
And what he’s found doesn’t make sense. But the evidence is there.

Tonight, he’s coming on again to fill us in on his current explorations and to show us the weird things he has found.

From David
I have started this new journal which will be a way of communicating the detail of what I have been doing and I have written and in the process of having reviewed and sorted a number of papers:
Pfizer
Dental Anaesthetics
Non dental local anaesthetics and other vaccines
Blood and urine
Case Studies - what we are finding helps

