Dr Nixon_s Deep into the Anaesthetic used by your dentist
Dr Nixon_s Deep into the Anaesthetic used by your dentist

Aug 19, 2024
Last night Karl did a live deep dive into what is on the nasal swabs. He revealed a world of beauty, but the question is, is this microscopic world natural and healthy, or engineered and dangerous?

WATCH THE SHOW HERE


Dr Nixon was supposed to show us his work, but we ran out of time so tonight he will return with astonishing and probably disturbing visuals from his explorations.
And while the possibility of nano bots in the blood, is like an old story, it actually isn’t, because we are still here, MRNA Vaccine Factories are been built, now they are pushing MPOX again, and there is rumours that our Government has handed the WHO the power to vaccinate us against our will, and while all this is going on, on another front, in medications that are not related to the jabs, self-replicating (whatever they are) are still forming.
So, how can we ask the relevant questions if we don’t take a peek at the evidence?

Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent.
