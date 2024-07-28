Cafe Locked Out
Dr Paul Oosterhuis and John Larter on Cafe Locked Out
Dr Paul Oosterhuis and John Larter on Cafe Locked Out

Jul 28, 2024
It's Sunday night, and Hoodie is a little sick, so John Larter is coming on alone o help us get even more cancelled.

Also our new show is active https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CafeLockedOut
so if you'd like to support us why not check it out.

Café Locked Out is navigating several layers of censorship

A ten-year face book ban.

A lifetime YouTube ban (for Café Locked Out).

And a lifetime Paypal ban.

Please click the image if you’d like to purchase this mug

And Kulture’s IP address has apparently been blacklisted by (well who knows)?

We can’t even set up a new FB page using our name Café Locked Out.

So much for a democracy that celebrates free speech.

This makes it hard to attract public sponsors.

Therefore, in order to keep CLO alive we need other income streams, so if you would like to help us via a Donation then that link is here.

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

